RICHMOND — The head of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination program says that federal vaccine allocations are limiting the state’s ability to vaccinate the initial priority groups in the population.
Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, in a press conference Friday, said that the state is now receiving about 105,000 doses weekly from federal government allocations, and that statewide demand in the week of Jan. 10-16 reached more than 300,000 doses.
Meanwhile, Avula said, about 30% to 40% of long-term care workers — among the initial 1A priority group for vaccines — have accepted offers of the vaccine compared to as much as 80% of those facilities’ residents who have been offered vaccinations.
“That’s an area where we need to close that gap,” Avula said.
The federal allocation compares to Gov. Ralph Northam’s announced goal earlier in January of 25,000 vaccinations daily and building up to 50,000 daily vaccinations so that about 80% of the approximately 8.63 million population is vaccinated by the fall.
Virginia has received about 1.01 million doses since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use in December, Avula said, and about 425,000 residents have received the vaccine. That means a seven-day rolling daily average of about 19,500 vaccinations, he added.
“One hundred five thousand doses a week does not go very far,” Avula said.
Avula said that some of the 600,000 gap between allocated and administered doses seems to be a data reporting delay issue from hospitals, health care providers and pharmacies as they give shots and report back to the Virginia Department of Health. Another part of that gap is vaccine supplied directly to pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS to handle long-term care facilities.
Supply-and-demand is the major issue for providing vaccines, Avula said. While the state has plenty of vaccination sites and personnel ready for large-scale vaccination, he said, the federal vaccine supply doesn’t meet the demand.
Former federal Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced that there was no federal stockpile in the days before President Biden’s inauguration, with deliveries to states coming straight from Pfizer and Moderna’s immediate production.
With Northam’s recent expansion of the next 1B priority population — fire and police personnel, teachers, child care workers and people 75 and older — to include people 65 and older and people 16 and older with underlying health conditions, Avula acknowledged that there will be delays in getting vaccinations to the additional people as well as those already slated for shots.
Avula said that state officials are talking with Walgreens and CVS to see if some of their vaccine allocation can be shifted to help with the expanded 1B group as the pharmacies complete their work with long-term care residents and staff.
In the near term, Avula said, state officials will be allocating doses to health districts based on their percentage of the total state population. It is unclear when Virginia can expect increases in federal supplies, he added, since production of the existing vaccines takes time to increase and the arrival time of newer vaccines is still being determined.
Avula said the goal is for health districts to be able to advertise new vaccination clinics in the next week, but he is still expecting it to take two to three months before a large share of the population gets vaccinated.
While VDH has an online dashboard — ttps://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/ — showing total numbers of people in each county and city who have received the vaccine and those who have received the full two-dose vaccination, Avula said he hopes to see actual weekly vaccine allocations by locality included in that website.
The LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 daily case rate dropped below 50 with one new death, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 62 COVID-19-related cases and net one new death for totals of 6,261 and 154 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 45 cases for totals of 2,023 and 33 deaths. Wise County had 11 cases and two deaths for 2,566 and 79 deaths.
Scott County had eight cases for 1,449 and 40 deaths. Norton had its total cases adjusted down by two to 223 cases and its total deaths adjusted down by one for two deaths.
The VDH reported 4,147 new cases and 62 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 463,751 cases and 6,002 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 6,087,688 of 8.63 million residents, or 70.54%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,948,485 people have been tested to date, or 57.34%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,578 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.3%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 17.8% to 17.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 13.2% to 13%.
According to VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/covid-19-outbreaks-by-selected-exposure-settings/) on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County remained in progress with 112 staff and/or resident cases and 17 deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living remains in progress with 63 cases and no deaths. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation remains in progress with 175 cases and 19 deaths — an increase of six cases since Jan. 15.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County remained in-progress with 222 cases and 41 deaths — an increase of one death since Jan. 15.
An outbreak reported Dec. 31 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton was listed as pending closure with 10 cases and fewer than five deaths.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and dropped a case for three active staff/contractor cases on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an 18-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall seven-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.