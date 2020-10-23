Far Southwest Virginia saw a 16-case increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to Friday’s state health data, and the Virginia Department of Health is warning residents in the region to wear masks and take other precautions.
VDH and LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Sue Cantrell, in a statement Friday, said that new cases in the district are “surging” after the region topped 1,300 cases during the week.
During the entire pandemic, VDH noted, the region has seen 27 COVID outbreaks, 103 COVID-related hospitalizations and 23 COVID-related deaths. Two new outbreaks were reported in the district this week.
“Simple and effective personal precautions are the key to limiting the spread of this disease,” said Cantrell. “Remember and practice the three Ws: Wear a mask, Watch your distance (six feet), Wash your hands. And keep in mind that your behavior can help protect yourself and others -- or put you and them at increased risk. This is especially important for the elderly, or those with other medical complications or conditions. Please make the right choices to protect yourself and others, everywhere and all the time.”
VDH on Friday also unveiled its first listing of COVID-19 outbreaks by public and private K-12 schools in state localities. Previously, VDH listed outbreaks by category in each health district, but not by locality or school name. Legislation from the General Assembly special session this fall changed that for schools reporting. Identical state House Bill 5048 and Senate Bill 5081 have been approved by the General Assembly and await Governor Ralph Northam’s signature.
While state health officials earlier in the pandemic did not report details on outbreaks because of limits under state law, the new law requires that VDH report on a publicly-available website outbreaks of communicable diseases posing a public health threat at any “medical care facility, residential or day program, service or facility licensed or operated by any agency of the Commonwealth, school, or summer camp.”
Friday’s school outbreak dashboard (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/outbreaks-in-school-settings/) gave a partial picture of how LENOWISCO Health District school divisions have been affected during the pandemic. According to VDH, Wise County Schools have seen two outbreaks – a Sept. 14 outbreak involving five people at Union Middle School now considered closed, and a Sept. 15 outbreak involving an unspecified number of people at Union Primary School pending closure by health department officials.
In Lee County, two outbreaks have been reported during the pandemic. An Aug. 28 outbreak at Lee High School has involved 10 people to date and is considered pending closure.
School superintendents in Lee and Wise counties and Norton have announced individual cases in other schools since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, but those have not been classified at outbreaks under the VDH reporting.
A fifth school outbreak was listed in the LENOWISCO district but not included in Friday’s new dashboard data. The school outbreak dashboard will be updated each Friday.
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,180 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 171,284 cases and 3,539 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 16 cases for totals of 1,343 and 23 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added nine cases for 319 and five deaths. Wise County had four cases for 554 and nine deaths.
Lee County saw one case for 423 cases and nine deaths. Norton added one case for 47 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,662,896 of 8.63 million residents, or 30.86%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,472,061 people have been tested to date, or 28.64%. In the LENOWISCO district, 18,167 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 21.01%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,740 of 23,423, or 24.51%
• Norton, 1,816 of 3,981, or 45.62%
• Wise County, 6,702 of 37,383, or 17.93%
• Scott County, 3,909 of 21,566, or 18.13%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at one inmate case but added another case for five active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 11.9% to 11.8%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 5%.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 32-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 12-day increase in that measure.
The four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — all were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Two school systems – Lee and Scott counties - remained highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Wise County stayed higher-risk and Norton was ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.