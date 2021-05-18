Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 18
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,771 and 207 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 1,378 (670,456 total)
- Deaths: 13 (11,042 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: Six cases and one death, for 7,771 and 207 deaths
- Lee County: no cases for 2,427 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: no cases for 287 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: two cases and one death for 1,839 and 55 deaths.
- Wise County: Four cases for 3,218 and 98 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 52,083; fully vaccinated – 23,538
Statewide: daily shots – 4,156,741; fully vaccinated – 3,246,784
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – remained at 5.5%
- Statewide – remained at 3.2%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.