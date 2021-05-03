Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 2
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,736 and 201 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 611 (661,925 total)
- Deaths: 16 (10,807 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Lee County: one case for 2,414 and 46 deaths.
- Norton: remained at 281 cases and seven deaths.
- Scott County: two cases for 1,811 and 52 deaths.
- Wise County: three cases for 3,130 and 95 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: daily shots – 49,098; fully vaccinated – 21.716
Statewide: daily shots – 3,849,303; fully vaccinated – 2,277,811
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO –drop from 4.2% to 4.1%
- Statewide – remained at 4.6%
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.