COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 2

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic  totals of 7,736 and 201 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 611 (661,925 total)

- Deaths: 16 (10,807 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: Six cases and no deaths for 7,736 and 201 deaths

- Lee County: one case for 2,414 and 46 deaths.

- Norton: remained at 281 cases and seven deaths.

- Scott County: two cases for 1,811 and 52 deaths.

- Wise County: three cases for 3,130 and 95 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: daily shots – 49,098; fully vaccinated – 21.716

Statewide: daily shots – 3,849,303; fully vaccinated – 2,277,811

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO –drop from 4.2% to 4.1%

- Statewide – remained at 4.6%

Vaccinations

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.