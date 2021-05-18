The Virginia Department of Health report for Tuesday, May 19:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six new cases COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,771 and 207 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 1,378 (670,456 total)
• Deaths: 13 (11,042 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: Six cases and one death, for 7,771 and 207 deaths
• Lee County: no cases for 2,427 and 47 deaths
• Norton: no cases for 287 and seven deaths
• Scott County: two cases and one death for 1,839 and 55 deaths
• Wise County: four cases for 3,218 and 98 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 52,083; fully vaccinated — 23,538
• Statewide: daily shots — 4,156,741; fully vaccinated — 3,246,784
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: remained at 5.5%
• Statewide: remained at 3.2%
How to get vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000