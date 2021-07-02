Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, July 2.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net seven COVID-19-related cases and one death since June 25 for pandemic totals of 7,870 and 219 deaths.
Statewide since June 25:
• Cases: 1,272 (680,744 total)
• Deaths: 34 (11,423 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths since June 25:
• Districtwide: Seven net cases and one death, for 7,870 and 219 deaths
• Lee County: Adjusted down by one case for 2,433 and 49 deaths.
• Norton: Adjusted down by one case for 289 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: Five cases and no deaths for 1,873 and 60 deaths.
• Wise County: Four cases and one death for 3,275 and 103 deaths.
Vaccinations to July 2:
LENOWISCO: total shots — 58,054; fully vaccinated — 27,077
Statewide: shots — 5,047,869; fully vaccinated — 4,348,841
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO — drop from 1.3% to 0.8%
• Statewide — rise from 1.1% to 1.8%
Getting vaccinated?
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.