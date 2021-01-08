The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases passed 100 along with one new death, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 101 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,457 and 134 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 40 cases and one death for totals of 2,289 and 64 deaths. Lee County had 37 cases for 1,669 and 32 deaths.
Scott County had 14 cases for 1,307 and 37 deaths. Norton added ten cases for 192 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,238 new cases and 37 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 387,917 cases and 5,312 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 5,440,271 of 8.63 million residents, or 63.04%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,500,002 people have been tested to date, or 52.14%. In the LENOWISCO district, 34,071 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.4%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report decreased from 30.7% to 28.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 16.7% to 16.8%.
One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported Friday in an unidentified congregate living setting in the LENOWISCO Health District, according to VDH. That brings the district’s total outbreaks to 44.
According to VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/covid-19-outbreaks-by-selected-exposure-settings/) on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County remained in progress with 110 staff and/or resident cases and 11 deaths – increases of one case and one death since Jan. 1.
An outbreak reported Oct. 21 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehab is still in progress with 111 cases and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living remains in progress with 63 cases and no deaths – one more case than on Jan. 1. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation was changed from pending closure to in-progress with 147 cases and 18 deaths – a seven-case and one-death increase from the Jan. 1 report.
Red Onion State Prison added one case for 27 inmate cases and decreased two cases to 11 cases active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped a case to 10 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 10-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall six-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee Scott counties schools were ranked highest-risk with Scott County Schools higher-risk and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.