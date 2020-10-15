Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case total climbed by 13, according to Thursday’s state health data.
Lee County Schools officials also reported a new staff or student case at Jonesville Middle School. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Brian Austin said the person was last on campus Wednesday and that school and LENOWISCO Health District officials were working on contact tracing.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,331 new cases and seven deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 162,941 cases and 3,388 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 13 cases for totals of 1,133 and 22 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added five cases for 359 and eight deaths. Scott County also saw five cases for 240 and five deaths.
Wise County added two cases for 500 cases and nine deaths, and Norton saw one case for 44 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,506,299 of 8.63 million residents, or 29.04%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,326,802 people have been tested to date, or 26.96%. In the LENOWISCO district, 16,808 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 19.44%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,365 of 23,423, or 22.9%
• Norton, 1,691 of 3,981, or 42.48%
• Wise County, 6,208 of 37,383, or 16.61%
• Scott County, 3,544 of 21,566, or 16.43%
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals on Thursday remained at 20 inmate cases but added one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 6.1% to 6.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.6% to 4.7%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 24-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a nine-day decrease in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee and Scott counties and Norton— were ranked highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Wise County was ranked higher-risk. Lee, Scott and Wise counties’ school systems remained highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Norton was ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.
