Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 cases spiked by 29 along with a death, according to state health data Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,235 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 160,805 cases and 3,372 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 29 cases and one death for totals of 1,102 cases and 22 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County saw 12 cases for 343 and eight deaths. Scott County reported 10 cases and one death for 233 and five deaths.
Wise County added six cases for 494 cases and nine deaths, and Norton saw one case for 42 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,468,715 of 8.63 million residents, or 28.61%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,292,562 people have been tested to date, or 26.57%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,542 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 19.13%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,297 of 23,423, or 22.61%.
• Norton, 1,652 of 3,981, or 41.5%.
• Wise County, 6,115 of 37,383, or 16.36%.
• Scott County, 3,478 of 21,566, or 11.13%.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Tuesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 4.8% to 5.4%. The statewide positivity rate stayed at 4.5%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 23-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a seven-day decrease in that measure.
Two school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee and Scott counties — were ranked highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Wise County and Norton were ranked higher-risk.
Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Wise County Schools remained higher-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.