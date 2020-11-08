Far Southwest Virginia saw 51 new COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,302 new cases and three additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 192,175 cases and 3,707 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 51 cases for totals of 2,125 and 31 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County saw 33 cases for totals of 671 and 11 deaths. Wise County had 16 cases for 870 and 11 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 523 and nine deaths, while Norton remained at 61 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 3,008,933 of 8.63 million residents, or 34.87%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,787,106 people have been tested to date, or 32.3%. In the LENOWISCO district, 20,812 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 24.07%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,539 of 23,423, or 27.92%.
• Norton, 2,020 of 3,981, or 50.74%.
• Wise County, 7,740 of 37,383, or 20.7%.
• Scott County, 4,513 of 21,566, or 20.93%.
Department of Corrections COVID-19 case numbers for Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons and Wise Correctional Camp near Coeburn were not available Sunday.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 20.6% to 14.2%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 6%.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 48-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 28-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools was ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools and Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk. Wise County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk and Lee and Scott county schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.