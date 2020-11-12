By MIKE STILL
Far Southwest Virginia experienced a 50 case-plus spike in daily infection numbers, according to Wednesday’s state COVID-19 data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,594 new cases and 15 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 196,506 cases and 3,741 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 57 cases and one death for totals of 2,226 and 32 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County had 30 cases for totals of 565 and nine deaths. Wise County tallied 22 cases and one death for 909 and 12 deaths.
Lee County added five cases for 690 and 11 deaths, while Norton remained at 62 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 3,073,701 of 8.63 million residents, or 35.62%.
For nasal swab testing only, 2,841,807 people have been tested to date, or 32.93%. In the LENOWISCO district, 21,160 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 24.47%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,627 of 23,423, or 28.29%
• Norton, 2,049 of 3,981, or 51.47%
• Wise County, 7,887 of 37,383, or 21.1%
• Scott County, 4,597 of 21,566, or 21.32%
The VDH also reported a new outbreak in an unidentified K-12 school setting, bringing the region’s total outbreaks to 32.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 13% to 12.5%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 6.2%.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 51-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 31-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk, while Lee County Schools were ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.