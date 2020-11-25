Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 daily case levels spiked more than 60 from Tuesday’s level, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 81 cases and seven deaths — almost one quarter of the state’s 29-death toll in Wednesday’s report — for totals of 2,860 and 68 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County had the region’s highest case report – 46 cases and one death for totals of 877 and 13 deaths. Wise County saw 18 cases and five deaths for 1,164 and 41 deaths. Scott County had 15 cases and one death for 742 and 14 deaths. Norton saw two cases for 77 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,718 new cases and 29 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 226,300 cases and 4,008 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 3,663,682 of 8.63 million residents, or 42.45%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,213,866 people have been tested to date, or 37.24%. In the LENOWISCO district, 23,766 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 27.48%.
Testing numbers by locality zip codes in the LENOWISCO Health District were not updated on the VDH website at press time.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for four active staff/contractor cases for totals of one and four cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 22% to 21.8%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.4% to 7.5%.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidences in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 64-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest- risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Scott County and Wise County schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
Online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.