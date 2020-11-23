A 75-case spike in far Southwest Virginia’s case levels stemmed from a weekend maintenance shutdown of the state’s COVID-19 information website, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 75 cases and three deaths for totals of 2,760 and 60 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County had 31 cases for totals of 723 and 12 deaths. Lee County saw 26 cases for 828 and 12 deaths.
Wise County 17 cases and three deaths for 1,138 and 36 deaths. Norton saw one case for 71 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 3,242 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 221,038 cases and 3,942 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 3,592,164 of 8.63 million residents, or 41.62%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,161,059 people have been tested to date, or 36.63%. In the LENOWISCO district, 23,190 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 26.82%.
Testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,323 of 23,423, or 31.26%
• Norton, 2,158 of 3,981, or 54.21%
• Wise County, 8,731 of 37,383, or 23.36%
• Scott County, 4,978 of 21,566, or 23.08%
In Monday’s update of the VDH dashboard for multi-care facility COVID-19 outbreaks (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/8807-2/), Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield and Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap appeared on the public state list for the first time on Monday. Ridgecrest’s outbreak-in-progress was listed as being reported Oct. 21, with 104 total cases and fewer than five deaths on Monday’s report — an increase of two cases since state officials confirmed the outbreak on Nov. 18.
Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap’s outbreak — reported on Oct. 31, according to VDH — was listed as having 211 cases and 27 deaths in Monday’s report, or an increase of 21 cases and six deaths since VDH’s confirmation on Nov. 18.
Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Dryden, in Lee County, appeared on Monday’s outbreak list, with that outbreak reported on Nov. 16 and totaling 51 cases and no deaths.
Nova Health and Rehab Center in Weber City had its outbreak listed as pending closure in Monday’s report, with fewer than five cases or deaths since it was first reported on Sept. 11.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and added one case for two active staff/contractor cases.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and a single active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 19.7% to 19.5%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.1% to 7.2%.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidences in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 63-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on a seven-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district.
Lee County Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Scott County Schools were ranked lower-risk, while Wise County and Norton City schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.