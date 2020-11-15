Far Southwest Virginia neared 50 new COVID-19 cases and the only death in Virginia, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,161 new cases and one additional death in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 201,960 cases and 3,800 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 48 cases and one death for totals of 2,433 and 36 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County had 18 cases and a death for totals of 625 and 11 deaths. Lee County saw 16 cases for 739 and 11 deaths.
Wise County added 14 cases, pushing its pandemic total over 1,000 to 1,006 and 14 deaths, while Norton saw remained at 63 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 3,162,458 of 8.63 million residents, or 36.64%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,920,737 people have been tested to date, or 33.84%. In the LENOWISCO district, 21,790 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 25.2%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,806 of 23,423, or 29.01%
• Norton, 2,078 of 3,981, or 52.2%
• Wise County, 8,172 of 37,383, or 21.86%
• Scott County, 4,734 of 21,566, or 21.95%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 14.1% to 13.5%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 6.8% to 7%
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, the case incidence per 100,000 people in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as rising after a 55-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 35-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise County and Norton schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Lee County Schools were ranked higher-risk, and Scott County Schools ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.