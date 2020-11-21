Far Southwest Virginia saw no deaths but added more than 40 cases to its pandemic total, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health said the LENOWISCO Health District tallied 44 cases for totals of 2,661 and 57 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County had 17 cases for totals of 689 and 12 deaths. Wise County also saw 17 cases for 1,114 and 33 deaths.
Lee County added six cases for 789 and 12 deaths. Norton saw four cases for 69 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,348 new cases and 26 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 215,679 cases and 3,938 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 3,489,267 of 8.63 million residents, or 40.43%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,071,135 people have been tested to date, or 35.59%. In the LENOWISCO district, 22,530 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 26.05%.
Testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,094 of 23,423, or 30.29%.
• Norton, 2,116 of 3,981, or 53.15%.
• Wise County, 8,490 of 37,383, or 22.71%.
• Scott County, 4,857 of 21,566, or 22.52%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and added a case for one active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and a single active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 16.9% to 18.6%. The statewide positivity rate decreased from 7% to 6.8%.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a four-day decrease in daily cases.
The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 46-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise, Lee and Scott counties schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.