Far Southwest Virginia has 31 more COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health said the LENOWISCO Health District’s new infections raised the region’s total number of cases to 2,995, while total deaths remained at 77.
Wise County saw 13 cases for totals of 1,215 and 49 deaths.
Scott County had 12 cases for 778 and 14 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 920 and 14 deaths. Norton added four cases for 82 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,225 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 235,942 cases and 4,058 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 3,788,420 of 8.63 million residents, or 43.9%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,309,343 people have been tested to date, or 38.35%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,281 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.08%.
Testing rates by locality
• Lee County, 7,704 of 23,423, or 32.89%
• Norton, 2,234 of 3,981, or 56.12%
• Wise County, 9,190 of 37,383, or 24.58%
• Scott County, 5,153 of 21,566, or 23.89%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report decreased from 17.3% to 17.2%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.3% to 7.4%.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 69-day increase in daily cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 54-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee and Scott counties and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.