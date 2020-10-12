Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new COVID-19 cases, according to state health data Monday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 854 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 159,570 cases and 3,361 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 10 cases for totals of 1,083 cases and 21 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County saw seven cases for 331 and eight deaths. Wise County reported three cases for 488 and nine deaths.
Scott County remained at 223 cases and four deaths, and Norton stayed at 41 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,447,058 of 8.63 million residents, or 28.36%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,271,842 people have been tested to date, or 26.32%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,311 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.86%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,259 of 23,423, or 22.45%
• Norton, 1,609 of 3,981, or 40.42%
• Wise County, 6,025 of 37,383, or 16.12%
• Scott County, 3,288 of 21,566, or 15.2%
The Virginia Department of Corrections updated figures for Sunday only at its three facilities in Wise County. Red Onion State Prison’s case totals remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases but added one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 6% to 5.9%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.8% to 4.7%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 22-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a five-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district —Wise and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Lee County was ranked highest-risk.
Lee County Schools was ranked lowest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Wise County Schools moved up to higher-risk. Norton City Schools was ranked lowest-risk, and Scott County Schools ranked highest-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.