Far Southwest Virginia saw 50 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to Saturday’s state health data, a day after Virginia Department of Health officials warned of a surge in cases in the region.
Lee County Schools reported another COVID-19 case at Lee High. In a letter Saturday to parents, Superintendent Brian Austin said the effected student or staff member was last on campus Oct. 19.
VDH officials on Friday warned of the surge in the LENOWISCO Health District after a week of increases pushing the pandemic case total above 1,300. Saturday’s district data shows the total now approaching 1,400.
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,088 new cases and 39 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 172,372 cases and 3,578 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 50 cases for totals of 1,393 and 24 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added 20 cases for 339 and five deaths. Wise County had 15 cases and a death for 569 and 10 deaths.
Lee County saw 14 cases for 437 cases and nine deaths. Norton added one case for 48 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,812,303 of 8.63 million residents, or 31.07%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,489,017 people have been tested to date, or 28.84%. In the LENOWISCO district, 18,358 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 21.23%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,811 of 23,423, or 24.81%
• Norton, 1,834 of 3,981, or 46.07%
• Wise County, 6,777 of 37,383, or 18.13%
• Scott County, 3,936 of 21,566, or 18.25%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added a case for four active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at one inmate case and five active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 11.8% to 11.4%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 5 to 5.1%
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 33-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 13-day increase in that measure. One more day of percent positivity increase would change that ranking to rising.
The four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — all were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Three school systems — Lee, Scott and Wise counties — remained highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Norton was ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.