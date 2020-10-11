Far Southwest Virginia saw 22 new COVID-19 cases and one death, according to state health data Sunday, and Lee County Schools officials confirmed a third student or staff case in three days.
In a letter to parents Saturday, Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin confirmed one student or staff case at the Lee County Career and Technical Center. That person was last at the school on Oct. 8.
Austin said all county schools are remaining open as officials work with the LENOWISCO Health Department on contact tracing.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 811 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 158,716 cases and 3,358 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 22 cases and one death for totals of 1,073 cases and 21 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County saw 14 cases for 485 and nine deaths. Lee County reported four cases and one death for 324 and eight deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 223 and four deaths, and Norton added two cases for 41 and no deaths.
The Virginia department of Corrections did not update its COVID-19 website for prisons and correctional camps Sunday.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 2,431,535 of 8.63 million residents, or 28.18%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,256,820 people have been tested to date, or 26.15%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,204 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.74%.
For a second day, ZIP code data for locality pandemic-wide testing rates was not updated in VDH’s Sunday report.
VDH also did not update its pandemic metrics website (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/) Sunday.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 5.9% to 5.4%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.7% to 4.6%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.