Far Southwest Virginia saw an almost 70 new COVID-19 cases, according to Thursday’s state COVID-19 data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,521 new cases and 17 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 198,027 cases and 3,758 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 68 cases for totals of 2,294 and 32 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County had 44 cases for totals of 953 andb12 deaths. Scott County saw 14 cases for 579 and nine deaths.
Lee County added 10 cases for 700 and 11 deaths, while Norton remained at 62 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 3,088,771 of 8.63 million residents, or 35.79%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,853,797 people have been tested to date, or 33.07%. In the LENOWISCO district, 21,187 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 24.5%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,631 of 23,423, or 28.31%
• Norton, 2,049 of 3,981, or 51.47%
• Wise County, 7,890 of 37,383, or 21.11%
• Scott County, 4,617 of 21,566, or 21.41%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases dropped from three to two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff case.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 12.5% to 13%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 6.2% to 6.5%.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 52-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 32-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Lee and Scott counties and Norton schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.