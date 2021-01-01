Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases reached 71, pushing the region’s 2020 case total to almost 5,000, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 71 COVID-19-related cases and two related deaths for totals of 4,953 and 124 deaths for all of 2020 during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 30 cases for totals of 1,506 and 29 deaths. Wise County had 28 cases and one death for 2,051 and 59 deaths.
Scott County had 13 cases and one death for 1,227 and 35 deaths. Norton remained at 169 cases and one death.
The VDH reported 5,182 new cases and 49 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for 2020 pandemic totals of 354,766 cases and 5,081 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 5,148,590 of 8.63 million residents, or 59.05%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,291,320 people have been tested to date, or 49.73%. In the LENOWISCO district, 32,680 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 37.79%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 26.6% to 28.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 13.2% to 14.3% for the last day of 2020.
One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported Friday in an unidentified congregate living setting in the LENOWISCO Health District, according to the VDH. That brings 2020’s outbreak total for the district to 42.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County remained in progress with 109 staff and/or resident cases and 16 deaths — increases of four cases and five deaths since Dec. 25.
An outbreak reported Oct. 21 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehab is still in progress with 111 cases — a one-case increase from Dec. 25 — and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living remains in progress with 61 cases and no deaths. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation was changed from pending closure to in-progress with 147 cases and 18 deaths — a one-case increase from the Dec. 25 report.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County was designated closed in Friday’s report after 220 cases and 35 deaths.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and added a case for 23 active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and 14 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after a 16-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on an overall 16-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk with Scott and Lee counties and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.