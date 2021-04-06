COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has expanded to all Southwest Virginia residents ahead of state plans starting Wednesday.
LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton said Tuesday that the district along with the neighboring Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers districts will open eligibility for all three available vaccines to residents age 16 and older.
“We are overjoyed to make this transition and be able to vaccinate all of our adult population,” Shelton said in Tuesday’s announcement. “Vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic and back toward normal life.”
Shelton said the minimum age for each of the three vaccines now being offered in the region varies by type. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine is the only version available for persons 16 and older, while the Moderna two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines are approved currently only for persons 18 and older.
Residents seeking vaccination appointments can go online to https://vaccinefinder.org/ or their local health district’s website:
- Mount Rogers: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments/
- Cumberland Plateau: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/
- Lenowisco: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/vaccine/
Anyone in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who has another illness with a fever are not eligible for a vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive a vaccine until 90 days after treatment. Those who have had a vaccine within the last 14 days should wait to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine until 14 days have elapsed since their other vaccination.
The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections stayed at 10 for a second day, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while more than 180 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 10 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 7,355 and 195 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County had nine cases for 1,724 and 51 deaths.
Wise County had two cases and one death for 3,002 and 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 257 cases and six deaths.
Lee County’s case total was adjusted down by one for 2,372 and 45 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 187 to 37,338 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 13,915 — 16.1% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,829,332 doses have been given and 1,571,239 people have received two doses — 18.4% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,434 new cases and 41 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 627,605 and 10,401 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from from 6.4% to 5.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.4% to 6.3%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.