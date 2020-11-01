Far Southwest Virginia saw more than 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, according to state health data Sunday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 2,753 new cases and 12 deaths in the prior 48 hours for pandemic totals of 182,393 cases and 3,655 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 145 cases since Friday’s report for totals of 1,804 and 26 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added 63 cases in two days for 579 and 10 deaths. Wise County had 43 cases for 712 and 10 deaths.
Scott County saw 38 cases for 461 and six deaths. Norton added one case for 52 cases and no deaths.
On Oct. 1, the LENOWISCO district locality case and death totals stood at:
— Lee County: 290 and seven.
— Norton: 35 and no deaths.
— Wise County: 426 and nine.
— Scott County: 194 and four.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 2,856,751 of 8.63 million residents, or 33.1%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,647,659 people have been tested to date, or 30.68%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,870 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 22.98%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,233 of 23,423, or 26.61%.
• Norton, 1,938 of 3,981, or 48.68%.
• Wise County, 7,382 of 37,383, or 19.75%.
• Scott County, 4,317 of 21,566, or 20.02%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and decreased by one to two active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and added two cases for five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases while adding one case for seven active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 16.2% Friday to 17.3%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 5.4% to 5.7%.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 41-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 21-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked higher-risk. All three county school divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Norton was ranked higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.