Far Southwest Virginia saw 48 new COVID-19 cases, as a Virginia Department of Health-warned surge continued Monday.
Wise Correctional Camp near Coeburn also saw a second day pf case spikes among inmates and staff, and Lee County School Officials reported another confirmed case at Jonesville Middle School.
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Monday that the state had 904 new cases and two deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 174,275 cases and 3,579 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 48 cases and one of the two state deaths for totals of 1,483 and 24 deaths during the pandemic, pushing the region’s pandemic total near 1,500. Wise County added 25 cases for 609 and 10 deaths. Lee County had 13 cases for 473 and nine deaths.
Scott County saw nine cases and one of the two state deaths for 352 cases and six deaths. Norton added one case for 49 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,720,196 of 8.63 million residents, or 31.52%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,525,421 people have been tested to date, or 29.26%. In the LENOWISCO district, 18,868 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 21.82%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,952 of 23,423, or 25.41%
• Norton, 1,868 of 3,981, or 46.92%
• Wise County, 6,955 of 37,383, or 18.6%
• Scott County, 4,093 of 21,566, or 18.98%
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin on Monday sent a letter to parents saying that a student or staff case was reported at Jonesville Middle, with that person last on campus Oct. 22.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped from four to two active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and dropped from seven to six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn its second set of new inmate cases, rising from eight to 14 inmate cases while dropping from five to four active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 11.3% to 11.1%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 5.1% to 5%.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 35-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 15-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. All four divisions were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.