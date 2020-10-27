Far Southwest Virginia saw 32 new COVID-19 cases and one death, passing the 1,500 mark in pandemic cases.
Lee County Schools officials also announced two more reported cases in their school system Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Tuesday that the state had 1,134 new cases and 21 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 175,409 cases and 3,600 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 32 cases and one death for totals of 1,515 and 26 deaths during the pandemic. Scott County added 15 cases for 367 and six deaths. Wise County had 10 cases for 619 and 10 deaths.
Lee County saw six cases and one death for 479 cases and 10 deaths. Norton added one case for 50 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,740,118 of 8.63 million residents, or 31.75%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,543,515 people have been tested to date, or 29.47%. In the LENOWISCO district, 19,808 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 22.91%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,983 of 23,423, or 25.54%.
• Norton, 1,877 of 3,981, or 47.15%.
• Wise County, 7,029 of 37,383, or 18.8%.
• Scott County, 4,199 of 21,566, or 19.47%.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin on Tuesday sent letters to parents of students at Lee High School and Pennington Middle School notifying them of at least one student or staff case at each of the schools. The infected person at Lee was last on campus Monday, while the Pennington case was last on campus Oct. 22.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and increased from two to three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and dropped from six to five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 14 inmate cases while increasing from four to nine active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 11.1% to 11.8%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 5%.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 36-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 16-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Three divisions — Lee, Scott and Wise counties — were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Norton was ranked moderate-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.