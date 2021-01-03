Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases pushed over 50, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 55 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,109 and 127 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 27 cases for totals of 2,132 and 60 deaths. Lee County had 19 cases for 1,550 and 30 deaths.
Scott County had eight cases and one death for 1,252 and 36 deaths. Norton added one case for 175 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,010 new cases and seven deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 363,765 cases and 5,124 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 5,238,963 of 8.63 million residents, or 60.71%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,365,480 people have been tested to date, or 50.58%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,293 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 38.5%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 31.8% to 32.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 14.8% to 15.3%.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and decreased one cases for 2 active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and added a case for 15 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
The VDH pandemic measures dashboard for the LENOWISCO Health district was not updated at press time Sunday.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.