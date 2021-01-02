Far Southwest Virginia’s number of new COVID-19 cases pushed above 100, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 101 COVID-19-related cases and two related deaths for totals of 5,054 and 126 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 54 cases and one death for totals of 2,105 and 60 deaths. Lee County had 25 cases and one death for 1,531 and 30 deaths.
Scott County had 17 cases for 1,244 and 35 deaths. Norton added five cases for 174 and one death.
The VDH reported 3,989 new cases and 36 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 358,755 cases and 5,117 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 5,199,016 of 8.63 million residents, or 60.24%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,337,939 people have been tested to date, or 50.27%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,078 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.07%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 28.7% to 31.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 14.3% to 14.8%.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and decreased two cases for 21 active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and 14 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an 18-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on an overall 18-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk with Scott County Schools moderate-risk and Lee County and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.