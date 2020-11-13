RICHMOND – Virginia residents and businesses will see tighter COVID-19 restrictions starting Sunday as cases and hospitalizations increase.
Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that the restrictions on gatherings and bar and restaurant alcohol consumption along with an expanded mask-wearing mandate. Effective midnight Sunday, the numbers of people allowed at private and public gathering indoor or outdoor will drop from 250 to 25 persons.
Under the latest action, all state residents age five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. That lowers the minimum age from 10 when the mask mandate was ordered May 29.
Northam said businesses now will face class one misdemeanor charges – enforceable by the Virginia Department of Health – if they do not conform to state emergency orders on physical distancing, mask-wearing and enhanced cleaning.
On-sire alcohol sales will be prohibited after 10 p.m., Northam said. That curfew and a midnight closing time will apply to restaurants, food courts or other dining establishments, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries and microbreweries.
Northam said that, while Southwest Virginia has seen a spike in cases and hospitalizations compared to other regions, the new restrictions are a reaction to rising case rates, hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 test rates in all regions.
Far Southwest Virginia saw more than 40 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Friday’s state COVID-19 data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,235 new cases and 27 additional deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 199,262 cases and 3,785 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District saw 42 cases and two deaths for totals of 2,336 and 34 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County had 26 cases and one death for totals of 979 and 13 deaths. Scott County saw 10 cases and one death for 589 and 10 deaths.
Lee County added six cases for 706 and 11 deaths, while Norton remained at 62 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 3,099,913 of 8.63 million residents, or 35.92%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,864,009 people have been tested to date, or 33.2%. In the LENOWISCO district, 21,317 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 24.65%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,681 of 23,423, or 28.52%
• Norton, 2,054 of 3,981, or 51.6%
• Wise County, 7,943 of 37,383, or 21.25%
• Scott County, 4,639 of 21,566, or 21.51%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped to no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and one active staff case.
According to VDH’s weekly school outbreak dashboard (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/outbreaks-in-school-settings/), an outbreak at Gate City Middle School in Scott County remains in progress with an unspecified number of students and staff affected. An outbreak at Union Primary School in Wise County remains pending closing with an unspecified number of students and staff affected.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 13% to 13.4%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 6.5%.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 53-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 33-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Lee and Scott counties were ranked lowest-risk, and Norton schools ranked lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.