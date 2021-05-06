RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions if cases and vaccination rates stick to current trends.
Citing overall statewide vaccination rates of almost 50% for first-shot vaccinations and more than 33% for full vaccination, Northam said he plans to lift all emergency mandates on mitigation measures, social distancing and on capacity restrictions for outdoor and indoor events on June 15.
Northam also encouraged people to get vaccinated, adding that federal authorities could expand approval as early as next week for the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for people as young as 12.
"We're in a much better place now," Northam said, pointing to two weeks of daily new case levels below 1,000 and a seven-day average test positivity rate at its lowest rate since October.
"We're approaching a time when we can think differently about how we interact," Northam said, "especially people who are vaccinated."
Virginia Department of Health report for Thursday, May 6
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,663 infections and 202 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 856 (664,394 total)
• Deaths:17 (10,861 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 11 cases and no deaths for 7,650 and 202 deaths
• Lee County: three cases for 2,414 and 46 deaths
• Norton: one case for 281 and seven deaths
• Scott County: two cases for 1,818 and 53 deaths
• Wise County: five cases for 3,146 and 96 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: daily shots — 49,966; fully vaccinated — 22,231
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,921,689; fully vaccinated — 2,840,635
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 4.6% to 5.4%
• Statewide: rose from 4.3% to 4.4%
How to get vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.