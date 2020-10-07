Far Southwest Virginia saw no new COVID-10 cases, according to state health data Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 509 new cases and 12 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 153,691 cases and 3,303 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia remained at 1,006 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County stayed at 456 cases and nine deaths, while Scott County remained at 205 and four deaths.
Lee County stayed level at 306 and seven deaths, and Norton remained at 39 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Wednesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,325,875 of 8.63 million residents, or 26.95%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,170,313 people have been tested to date, or 25.15%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,660 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.11%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality showed two localities – Lee County and Norton – with total testing numbers adjusted downward and no explanation. Wednesday’s data was:
• Lee County, 4,947 (5,044 Tuesday) of 23,423, or 21.12%
• Norton, 1,568 (1,588 Tuesday) of 3,981, or 38.38%
• Wise County, 5,768 of 37,383, or 15.43%
• Scott County, 3,264 of 21,566, or 15.13%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 10.3% to 10.1%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.9% to 4.8%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a three-day decrease despite what was listed Tuesday as a 16-day case incidence increase. The far southwest region was still considered fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 12-day increase in that measure.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — remained at a higher-risk ranking based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Three school systems – Lee and Scott counties and Norton - remained at a highest-risk ranking for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Wise County Schools were reduced to moderate-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.