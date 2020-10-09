Far Southwest Virginia saw nine new COVID-19 cases according to state health data Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,114 new cases and 16 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 156,649 cases and 3,344 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added nine cases for totals of 1,031 cases and 20 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County saw five cases for 315 and seven deaths, while Scott County added four cases for 214 and four deaths.
Wise County held at 464 cases and nine deaths, and Norton remained at 39 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Friday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,390,394 of 8.63 million residents, or 27.7%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,219,510 people have been tested to date, or 25.72%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,883 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.37%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,122 of 23,423, or 21.87%
• Norton, 1,584 of 3,981, or 39.79%
• Wise County, 5,848 of 37,383, or 15.64%
• Scott County, 3,329 of 21,566, or 15.44%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 10.3% to 6.8%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 4.8%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 19-day increase in cases. The far southwest region moved from fluctuating to increasing in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 14-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district —Wise and Scott counties and Norton — saw their ranking increase from moderate- to higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Lee County was ranked highest-risk.
Lee County Schools was moved to lowest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Wise County Schools moved up to lower-risk. Norton City Schools was ranked higher-risk, and Scott County Schools ranked highest-risk.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.