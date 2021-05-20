COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Thursday, May 20

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net two new cases COVID-19-related cases and three deaths for pandemic totals of 7,786 and 211 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 591 (671,916 total)

- Deaths: 20 (11,068 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: Two net cases and three deaths, for 7,786 and 211 deaths

- Lee County: one case and one death for 2,429 and 48 deaths.

- Norton: remained at 289 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: two cases and one death for 1,847 and 57 deaths.

- Wise County: adjusted down one case and one new death for 3,221 and 99 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 52,433; fully vaccinated – 23,721

Statewide: daily shots – 4,424,434; fully vaccinated – 3,499,980

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – drop from 4.9% to 3.8%

- Statewide – drop from 3.2% to 3%

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.