COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 21

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net eight new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,794 and 211 deaths.

Statewide:

- Cases: 396 (672,312 total)

- Deaths: 20 (11,074 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: Eight net cases, for 7,794 and 211 deaths

- Lee County: Adjusted down by one case for 2,428 and 48 deaths.

- Norton: remained at 289 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: two cases for 1,849 and 57 deaths.

- Wise County: seven cases for 3,228 and 99 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 52,817; fully vaccinated – 23,915

Statewide: daily shots – 4,469,242; fully vaccinated – 3,545,104

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – drop from 3.8% to 2.2%

- Statewide – drop from 3% to 2.9%

Getting vaccinated

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.