Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, May 21
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net eight new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,794 and 211 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 396 (672,312 total)
- Deaths: 20 (11,074 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: Eight net cases, for 7,794 and 211 deaths
- Lee County: Adjusted down by one case for 2,428 and 48 deaths.
- Norton: remained at 289 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: two cases for 1,849 and 57 deaths.
- Wise County: seven cases for 3,228 and 99 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 52,817; fully vaccinated – 23,915
Statewide: daily shots – 4,469,242; fully vaccinated – 3,545,104
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – drop from 3.8% to 2.2%
- Statewide – drop from 3% to 2.9%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.