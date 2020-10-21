Far Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case total rose by 32, according to Wednesday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,018 new cases and 30 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 168,772 cases and 3,515 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 32 cases for totals of 1,290 and 23 deaths during the pandemic. Lee County added 13 cases for 413 and nine deaths. Scott County had 11 cases for 300 and five deaths.
Wise County saw eight cases for 542 cases and nine deaths. Norton remained at 45 cases and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,619550,125 of 8.63 million residents, or 30.35%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,431,736 people have been tested to date, or 28.18%. In the LENOWISCO district, 17,790 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 20.72%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,657 of 23,423, or 24.15%
• Norton, 1,786 of 3,981, or 44.86%
• Wise County, 6,553 of 37,383, or 17.53%
• Scott County, 3,794 of 21,566, or 17.59%
Red Onion State Prison’s added another staff case Wednesday for 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added two staff cases for no inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn added one inmate case to the four active staff cases since Tuesday.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 10.9% to 11.1%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.9% to 4.8%.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 30-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was ranked fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 10-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties — remained ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton remained higher-risk. Two school systems – Lee and Scott counties - remained highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences, while Wise County and Norton stayed higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.