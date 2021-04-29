Virginia Department of Health report for Thursday, April 29
Statewide:
- Cases: 1,187, (658,341 total)
- Deaths: 16, (10,751 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: 13 cases and no deaths for 7,601 and 201 deaths
- Lee County: no cases for 2,413 and 46 deaths.
- Norton: five cases for 277 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: four cases for 1,803 and 52 deaths.
- Wise County: four cases for 3,108 and 95 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: daily shots – 47,723; fully vaccinated – 21.026
Statewide: daily shots – 3,743,536; fully vaccinated – 2,550,627
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO –drop from 4.8% to 3.5%
- Statewide – drop from 5.2% to 4.9%
The LENOWISCO Health District will hold a mobile vaccination clinic at Miners Park on Wood Avenue in Big Stone Gap, Wood Avenue on Saturday, May 15 , 1-4 p.m. Appointments are not required- walk-ups are accepted. There is no charge for receiving the COVID Vaccine through these mobile clinics.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.