The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped to just above 20, and 316 people got vaccinations, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 COVID-19-related cases and four new deaths for totals of 6,370 and 162 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw its total adjusted down by four cases and up by one death in Tuesday’s VDH report to 2,602 cases and 83 deaths. Lee County had 19 cases for 2,075 and 33 deaths.
Scott County had six cases and three deaths for 1,466 and 44 deaths. Norton saw two cases for 227 and two deaths.
According to Tuesday’s VDH’s online vaccine summary dashboard — www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/ — 6,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the LENOWISCO Health District since vaccines became available in Virginia, 316 additional doses since Monday’s report and 6.98% of the district population of 86,471.
The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 621, 0.72% of the district’s population.
Statewide, 497,581 vaccine doses have been given and 71,459 people received two doses, 0.83% of the state's population.
The VDH reported 4,707 new cases and 93 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 483,326 cases and 6,174 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 6,271,750 of 8.63 million residents, or 72.67%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,079,311 people have been tested to date, or 58.86%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,187 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.01%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 18.7% to 18.2%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.6% to 12.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 22-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on an overall 25-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.