WISE — A day after Virginia health officials warned of limited COVID-19 vaccine availability, LENOWISCO Health District officials say they will start vaccinations for an expanded second group of priority populations.
Those supplies are still limited, cautioned district interim Director Dr. Karen Shelton, and the focus will be on older persons while vaccinations will continue on a smaller scale for other Group 1B people:
— Police; hazmat workers and fire fighters.
— K-12 teachers and school staff.
— Child care workers.
— Corrections and homeless shelter workers.
— Manufacturing and grocery workers.
— Food and agriculture workers, including veterinarians.
— Public transit workers and mail carriers.
— Essential government workers, including judges and judicial workers dealing with the public.
Shelton said manufacturing workers will be among those seeing delays in getting vaccinations.
Persons who have received a first dose of vaccine will get their second dose on time, since second doses are on a separate allocation.
“Health systems, health districts and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19,” said Shelton. “Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1B essential workers.”
Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccination program coordinator, said Friday that Virginia is now receiving about 100,000 doses a week from federal government allocations with no immediate sign of an increase until manufacturers increase production and other vaccines become available. For the near term, Virginia will allocate its supplies based on each health district’s percentage of the population.
Shelton, who also oversees the neighboring Cumberland Plateau Health District of Dickenson, Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties, said that LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau each contain about 1% of the state’s 8.63 million population. That means each district will get about 1% of the 100,000-dose weekly state allocation.
The state’s weekly allocation is not expected to increase until the end of February, Shelton said.
“As Governor Northam said, it is critical that those who are at highest risk are protected first,” Shelton said, “so we must ask many people to wait for a vaccine. We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly, and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now. We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available.”
Shelton said that persons with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider prior to their vaccine appointment.
Anyone in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who has another illness with a fever is not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberlandplateau/; and in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
According to Saturday’s VDH’s online vaccine summary dashboard — ttps://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/ — 5,294 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the LENOWISCO Health District since vaccines became available in Virginia. The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 571 — 0.6% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 343,613 vaccine doses have been given and 50,147 people received two doses — 0.58% of the 8.63 million state population.
The LENOWISCO district’s COVID-19 daily case rate dropped below 40 with four new deaths, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 34 COVID-19-related cases and four new deaths for totals of 6,295 and 158 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 17 cases for totals of 2,040 and 33 deaths. Wise County had nine cases and three deaths for 2,575 and 82 deaths.
Scott County had seven cases and one death for 1,456 and 41 deaths. Norton saw one case for 223 cases and two deaths.
The VDH reported 4,904 new cases and 77 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 468,655 cases and 6,079 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 6,134,041 of 8.63 million residents, or 71.08%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,977,971 people have been tested to date, or 57.68%. In the LENOWISCO district, 36,751 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.5%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 17.6% to 19%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 13% to 12.8%.
One new outbreak was reported in an unspecified congregate living setting in the district for a pandemic total of 53.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and five active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an 18-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall seven-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.