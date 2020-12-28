Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 death toll made up 42% of the statewide number, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 27 cases and three deaths for totals of 4,681 and 117 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 14 cases and two deaths for totals of 1,922 and 57 deaths. Norton had seven cases for 162 and one death.
Lee County had four cases for 1,413 and 29 deaths. Scott County added three cases and one death for 1,184 and 30 deaths.
The VDH reported 2,599 new cases and seven deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 336,175 cases and 4,861 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 4,962,613 of 8.63 million residents, or 57.5%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,168,673 people have been tested to date, or 48.3%. In the LENOWISCO district, 31,189 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 36.07%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 24.2% to 21.4%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 12.2% to 12.3%.
Red Onion State Prison had 24 inmate cases and 18 active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and eight active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as fluctuating after a 13-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a 22-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, Lee and Wise county schools moderate-risk and Scott County Schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.