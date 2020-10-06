Far Southwest Virginia dipped below the 10-case mark in daily COVID-19 cases and crossed the 1,000 mark in pandemic total cases, according to state health data Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Tuesday that the state had 625 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 153,182 cases and 3,291 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for nine cases for totals of 1,006 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw six cases for 456 and nine deaths. Scott County added two cases for 205 and four deaths.
Lee County added one case for 306 and seven deaths, and Norton remained at 39 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Tuesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Three new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Tuesday's VDH data - one in an unspecified long-term care facility and two in an unspecified congregate setting.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,308,875 of 8.63 million residents, or 26.75%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,154,168 people have been tested to date, or 24.96%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,560 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.99%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 5,044 of 23,423, or 21.53%
• Norton, 1,588 of 3,981, or 38.89%
• Wise County, 5,724 of 37,383, or 15.31%
• Scott County, 3,234 of 21,566, or 15%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 10.1% to 10.3%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.8% to 4.9%
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — remained as rising. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a 16-day increase in case incidence in the region. The far southwest region was still considered fluctuating in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on an 11-day increase in that measure.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — remained at a higher-risk ranking based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. All four school systems remained at a highest-risk ranking for percent change in seven-day case incidences in those counties and city
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.