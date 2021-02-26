COVID-19 in SWVA: LENOWISCO health district, Ballad open up vaccinations to ages 16-64 with health conditions
The LENOWISCO Health District and Ballad Health are expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions starting Monday.
Officials announced the expansion Friday on the LENOWISCO district’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Lenowisco), pointing to increases in Virginia’s allocations from the federal vaccine supply and to progress in vaccinating the age 65 and older group on the state’s registration system waitlist.
The state registration waitlist will be used to schedule health department and pharmacy clinics and future clinic appointments for vaccination. Registration for vaccinations can be dome online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Persons 65 and older and eligible frontline essential workers will also continue to be prioritized for vaccination, according to the district Facebook page, and appointment scheduling for those 65 and older is ongoing.
Ballad Health is also launching an online tool for eligible residents to schedule vaccinations at its community vaccination centers at www.balladhealth.org and the COVID-19 page at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
People eligible to receive the vaccine in Virginia include Commonwealth residents over the age of 65; healthcare workers; and, starting Monday, persons age 16-64 with chronic health conditions.
Ballad Health’s mobile app on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets can also be used to schedule a vaccination appointment. Patients can select the most convenient Ballad site - Norton and Abingdon in Virginia and Kingsport and Elizabethton in Tennessee – and they must receive both doses at the same location.
Persons getting vaccinated at a Ballad site must bring a photo ID to their vaccine appointments. Healthcare workers should bring their work ID badge. Second doses will be scheduled at check-in, and everyone must be observed for at least 15 minutes after their shot to monitor for side effects.
The LENOWISCO district’s daily case level stayed below 20 for a fourth day, according to Friday’s state data report, while daily district vaccinations dropped below 400.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 19 COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths for totals of 6,965 and 181 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 16 cases and one death for 2,869 and 89 deaths. Lee County had six cases and one death for 2,282 and 39 deaths.
Scott County’s case total was adjusted down by three for 1,577 cases and 47 deaths. Norton remained at 237 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 19,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 388 new vaccinations since Thursday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,072 — 8.18% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,781,339 doses have been given and 587,990 people have received two doses — 6.81% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,657 new cases and 234 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 572,639 and 8,197 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 7,437,666 of 8.63 million residents, or 86.18%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,854,653 people have been tested to date, or 67.84%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,735 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.11%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 9.1% to 10%. The statewide seven-day positivity dropped from 8% to 7.8%
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak was reported Feb. 9 at Central High School in Wise with five cases and 19 deaths.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor case Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped one case to no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 54-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 56-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee and Wise counties school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lower-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee and Scott counties’ and Norton schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.