The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to just above 20, according to Saturday’s state data report, while more than 650 people received vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the district reported 22 COVID-19-related cases but no new deaths for totals of 6,7785 and 172 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 17 cases for 2,236 and 38 deaths. Wise County had three cases for 2,767 and 84 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,546 and 46 deaths. Norton remained at 236 cases and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 663 additional doses since Friday’s report and 16.87% of the district population.
The allocation of doses to individual health districts was not available on VDH’s vaccine information website Saturday. The last released total of vaccines for the LENOWISCO district was 22,225.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 3,293 — 3.8% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,298,573 doses have been given and 303,942 people have received two doses — 3.52% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 3,215 more cases and 30 additional deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 547,124 and 6,996 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 7,021,192 of 8.63 million residents, or 81.36%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,583,255 people have been tested to date, or 64.7%. In the LENOWISCO district, 39,447 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 45.62%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 8.8% to 8.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10% to 9.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and two staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 40-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 43-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.