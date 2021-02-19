The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases remained below 15, according to Friday’s state data report, while daily vaccinations fell below 600.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 13 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,849 and 174 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw eight cases for 2,797 and 85 deaths. Lee County had three cases for 2,254 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,563 and 47 deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 235 cases and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,652 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 583 additional doses since Friday’s report and 19.26% of the district population.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 4,947 — 5.72% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,513,373 doses have been given and 420,574 people have received two doses — 4.87% of 8.63 million residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,034 new cases and eight new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 559,930 and 7,098 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 7,204,657 of 8.63 million residents, or 86.08%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,703,634 people have been tested to date, or 66.1%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,009 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.27%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 7.6% to 8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 8.6% to 8.2%.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Lee County was marked closed after 179 cases and 19 deaths.
An outbreak at Eastside High School in Coeburn was marked closed after seven cases.
One new outbreak was reported Friday at an unspecified educational setting in the LENOWISCO Health District.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 cases and dropped one case to one staff/contractor case Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 46-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 49-day decrease in that measure.
Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lowest-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Lee County Schools were ranked highest-risk. Scott County Schools were ranked highest-risk, and Wise County and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.