The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 11, according to Thursday’s state data report, while daily vaccinations in the region neared 900.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,836 and 174 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw three cases for 2,789 and 85 deaths. Lee County had one case for 2,251 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw seven cases and one death for 1,561 and 47 deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 235 cases and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 889 additional doses since Wednesday's report and 18.58% of the district population.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 4,394 — 5.1% of the district’s 86,471 residents.
Statewide, 1,471,242 doses have been given and 393,306 people have received two doses — 4.56% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,304 new cases and 15 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 557,896 and 7,090 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 7,169,971 of 8.63 million residents, or 83.08%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,679,834 people have been tested to date, or 65.81%. In the LENOWISCO district, 39,764 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 8.1% to 7.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 8.9% to 8.6%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and two staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 45-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 48-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lowest-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, school systems were ranked highest-risk. Lee County Schools were ranked higher-risk. Scott County and Norton City’s school systems were ranked highest-risk, and Wise County Schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.