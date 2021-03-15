The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections dropped to two, according to Monday’s state data report, while more than 250 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two COVID- 19 cases and no deaths for totals of 7,132 and 192 deaths inthe pandemic.
Scott County saw one case for 1,630 and 50 deaths. Lee County had one case for 2,330 and 43 deaths.
Wise County remained at 2,928 cases and 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 244 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 27,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 251 new vaccinations since Sunday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 9,730 — 11.25% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,740,791 doses have been given and 1,010,519 people have received two doses — 11.71% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,130 new cases and 41 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 595,865 and 10,060 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 7,944,508 of 8.63 million residents, or 92.06%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,189,352 people have been tested to date, or 71.72%. In the LENOWISCO district, 42,115 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 48.7%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 7.7% to 8.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.5% to 5.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and dropped from two to one active staff/contractor case.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after a 14-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on an 18-day increase in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial-risk.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked high-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.