The LENOWISCO Health District saw just over 20 new COVID-19 cases and 72 people got vaccinations, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 21 COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths for totals of 6,580 and 168 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw 11 cases and one death for 1,518 cases and 45 deaths. Lee County had six cases for 2,162 and 37 deaths.
Wise County had five cases and one death for 2,667 and 83 deaths. Norton had its case total adjusted down by one for 233 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 10,405 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 72 additional doses since Tuesday’s report and 12.03% of the district population.
That compares to 18,025 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,364 — 1.58% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 895,005 doses have been given and 136,731 people have received two doses — 1.58% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,959 new cases and 58 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 513,339 and 6,575 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 6,599,846 of 8.63 million residents, or 76.48%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,300,826 people have been tested to date, or 61.42%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,000 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.95%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 14.9% to 12.2%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 11.5% to 11.3%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 39 inmate cases and six active staff/contractor cases on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added a case for 15 inmate cases and remained at three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 30-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 33-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.