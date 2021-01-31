The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 30, and 275 people got vaccinations, according to Sunday’s state data report.
Virginia Department of Health officials said on the state COVID-19 website that updates to Virginia’s COVID-19 surveillance system was expected to show lower numbers of cases and testing data Sunday and higher numbers in Monday’s report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 24 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,532 and 167 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 17 cases for 2,654 cases and 84 deaths. Scott County had four cases for 1,499 and 44 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,146 and 37 deaths. Norton saw one case for 233 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 9,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 275 additional doses since Saturday’s report and 11.42% of the district population.
That compares to 17,025 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,267 — 1.47% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 805,695 doses have been given and 117,134 people have received two doses — 1.36% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,558 new cases and 15 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 504,779 and 6,464 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 6,499,897 of 8.63 million residents, or 75.32%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,234,155 people have been tested to date, or 60.65%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,6781 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.69%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 16.6% to 16.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.1% to 11.8%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 39 inmate cases and seven active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 14 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 27-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 30-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk and Wise County Schools at higher risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.