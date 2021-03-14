The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 10, according to Sunday’s state data report, while more than 1,000 residents got vaccinations.
Meanwhile, the state’s pandemic death toll climbed past the 10,000 mark in Sunday’s Virginia Department of Health report
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported nine COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,130 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,629 and 50 deaths.
Wise County had three cases for 2,928 and 93 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,329 and 43 deaths.
Norton remained at 244 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 27,014 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 1,090 new vaccinations since Saturday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 9,449— 10.93% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,684,791 doses have been given and 974,837 people have received two doses — 11.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,173 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 594,735 and 10,019 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 7,926,227 of 8.63 million residents, or 91.85%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,174,378 people have been tested to date, or 71.55%. In the LENOWISCO district, 42,055 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 48.63%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 6.4% to 7.7%. The statewide seven- day positivity rate remained at 5.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 13-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on a 17-day increase in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked high.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.