The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level stayed over 20 for a third day, according to Thursday’s state data report, while daily district vaccinations passed 600.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 22 COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths for totals of 6,946 and 179 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 13 cases and two deaths for 2,853 and 88 deaths. Lee County had seven cases for 2,276 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,580 and 47 deaths. Norton remained at 237 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 18,983 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 625 new vaccinations since Wednesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 6,618 — 7.65% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,709,828 doses have been given and 543,394 people have received two doses — 6.3% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,036 new cases and 156 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 570,982 and 7,963 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 7,399,523 of 8.63 million residents, or 85.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,830,467 people have been tested to date, or 67.56%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,607 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.96%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 9.2% to 9.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity remained at 8%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor case Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 53-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 55-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee, Wise and Scott counties school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk
For seven-day case incidence, Wise County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee and Scott counties’ schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.