The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections spiked to near 20, according to Wednesday’s state data report, while more than 500 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,372 and 195 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had eight cases for 3,010 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,727 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had four cases for 2,376 and 45 deaths.
Norton saw two cases for 259 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 550 to 37,888 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 14,246 — 16.47% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,870,658 doses have been given and 1,604,477 people have received two doses — 18.8% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,550 new cases and 14 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 629,155 and 10,415 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 5.5% to 8.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases dropped from one to no active staff/contractor cases.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.