The LENOWISCO Health District saw more than 20 new COVID-19 infections, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while more than 200 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 21 COVID-19-related cases but no deaths for totals of 7,443 and 197deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw 11 cases for 1,765 cases and 51 deaths.
Wise County had six cases for 3,021 and 93 deaths.
Norton saw two cases for 263 and seven deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,388 cases and 46 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 204 to 40,585 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 16,249 — 18.79% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,157,257 doses have been given and 1,853,400 people have received two doses — 21.7% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,048 new cases and 20 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 638,910 cases and 10,506 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 6.4% to 6.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
